The contemporary craft beer market produces hundreds of different styles. Perusing the most popular beers at your typical brewery, you'll see such an array of ingredients and flavors that you may be surprised to learn there was ever a law limiting beer's recipe to strictly water, hops, and malt. Many of the best beers for those with a sweet tooth, for example, incorporate everything from marshmallows to chocolate bars. But such a beer law did in fact exist — in Germany, where it's more common for breweries to still honor it. It's far less common for an American brewery to do so, which is exactly what makes Penn Brewery in Pittsburgh special.

This law was called Reinheitsgebot, or the German Beer Purity Law of 1516. It began in Bavaria as the government sought to establish quality control for beer-making and a system for taxing it. The ruling declared beer's only allowed ingredients were water, hops, and malt — people were still unaware of yeast's role in fermentation then; it was later added. In modern times, Reinheitsgebot has become more of a cultural symbol than an actual law, with German brewers proudly demonstrating the complex flavors they can produce without adding anything beyond those four ingredients. Pittsburgh's Penn Brewery took up this challenge when it opened in 1986 specializing in German beer styles. Penn operates in a building that has been used a brewery since 1848, making it Pittsburgh's oldest brewing operation — history and tradition are clearly part of this brewery's recipe.