Denny's Worst Popular Menu Item Is Bogged Down By One Soggy Side

Few restaurants have cornered the market on breakfast quite like Denny's. Sure there's Waffle House and IHOP, but Denny's, as the consummate all-day sit down restaurant chain where you can get breakfast for a decent price, is unparalleled. At least the perception of it is, anyway. The execution doesn't always live up to the reputation. That's what Tasting Table's taste tester discovered with the All-American Slam and the limp strips of bacon that came along side it.

Tasting Table ranked 10 of Denny's most popular menu items, and the All-American slam struck out dead last. That's not to say it was a terrible breakfast, it just didn't stand up as well as the others. The All-American Slam features scrambled eggs with cheese, sausage, bacon, hash brown potatoes, and toast. You can make a few customizations to the type of eggs, the meat, or even the style of potatoes if you want — but, if you get the bacon, don't expect it to be crispy.

Our tester went with the traditional version of the All-American Slam and the eggs were fine, although the cheese was a little sparse, and the hash browns were crispy and tasty. It was the meat that came as a big letdown. The sausages were pretty small, which is unfortunate but forgivable. The real sin, however, was the bacon: limp, lifeless, and unappealing. If you ask our taste tester, soggy bacon has no excuse.