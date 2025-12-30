The Best Hot Dogs In Colorado Come With Some Deliciously Unique Toppings
In the heart of the Colorado, just outside of Denver, one unassuming eatery is redefining the boundaries of the hot dog. Tucked into a Littleton strip mall, across from the Starbuck's and beside a cell phone repair store, you will find Harley's: A Hot Dog Revolution. As the name implies, the hot dogs they're slinging here are unlike anything you've experienced before. Creative, innovative, and delicious — a hands-down Colorado champion in our ranking of the best hot dogs in every state.
A mere glance at the menu not only sets the mouth to watering, but also runs the risk of locking one in decision paralysis. There are simply too many exciting options on the Harley's menu. The core of this eatery's creativity is found in the extensive variety of unusual toppings, all of them cleverly combined into some excellent sausage sandwiches. The toga dog, for example, is a 100% kosher beef hot dog topped with a gyro-seasoned mixture of local lamb and beef as well as lettuce, onion, and tomato on an everything bun, with a drizzle of the restaurant's spicy tzatziki sauce for those who desire it.
Other notable hot dogs on the menu include the Mac n' Cheese dog (a dog smothered with creamy white cheddar macaroni and cheese as well as a sprinkle of crushed red pepper) or the New York Pastrami Dog (a beautiful mashup of an all-beef hot dog beneath a mound of pastrami with German mustard, a pickle, and an everything bun).
Harley's is pushing the boundaries of the hot dog
The boundary pushing at Harley's extends beyond creative toppings, however, begging the question of whether a "hot dog" can refer to any kind of sausage served on a bun. In addition to the classic kosher beef dogs mentioned previously, Harley's features a wide variety of other options like spicy andouille, chipotle buffalo brats, Italian sausages, and more.
Hot dogs are a wonderfully versatile food, as you'll see if you look at all of the ways hot dogs are served around the world, but Harley's takes things to the next level with its other sausage options. For example, with the Italian sausage, you have the Peppy Pizza Dog, featuring a garlic-buttered bun topped with marinara, mozzarella, and pepperoni. To go with the spicy andouille, Harley's has their Surf n' Turf, topped with fried shrimp, spicy mayo, and green onions.
For those that find all of this a bit overwhelming, the menu features plenty of other options. There is a kid's menu with simple offerings for the little ones, as well as a collection of sandwiches, burgers, and more classic offerings. You can get yourself a Chicago-style hot dog, called a Windy City Dog at Harley's, or simply build your own perfect hot dog recipe. A menu as creative as Harley's is certainly pushing the boundaries of what we consider a hot dog, but pushing boundaries seems to be what this restaurant is all about. It is a revolution, after all.