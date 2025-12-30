Ree Drummond's 2 Ingredient Mozzarella Sticks Are The Easiest Air Fryer Appetizer

Is there anything better than a plate of hot, freshly fried mozzarella sticks when you're craving some comfort food? Whether you're ordering an appetizer or whipping them up at home, the best mozzarella sticks have two things: a delightfully crisp coating and a gooey center that stretches when pulled apart. Ree Drummond's version has both, and they couldn't be easier to make. The best part? You can even use the air fryer. That's right, no smoking oil baths and minimal clean-up –- and you only need two ingredients.

Drummond makes her air fryer mozzarella sticks using just string cheese and wonton wrappers, and she serves them alongside some store-bought marinara sauce for dipping, so you won't need to make that either. To recreate the recipe at home, just dampen the edges of the wonton wrappers with some water using your fingers and roll pieces of string cheese up in them following a diagonal shape. Once the cheese is rolled halfway, fold in the sides of the wrapper like you would when making a burrito. It's really that simple.