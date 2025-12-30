Ree Drummond's 2 Ingredient Mozzarella Sticks Are The Easiest Air Fryer Appetizer
Is there anything better than a plate of hot, freshly fried mozzarella sticks when you're craving some comfort food? Whether you're ordering an appetizer or whipping them up at home, the best mozzarella sticks have two things: a delightfully crisp coating and a gooey center that stretches when pulled apart. Ree Drummond's version has both, and they couldn't be easier to make. The best part? You can even use the air fryer. That's right, no smoking oil baths and minimal clean-up –- and you only need two ingredients.
Drummond makes her air fryer mozzarella sticks using just string cheese and wonton wrappers, and she serves them alongside some store-bought marinara sauce for dipping, so you won't need to make that either. To recreate the recipe at home, just dampen the edges of the wonton wrappers with some water using your fingers and roll pieces of string cheese up in them following a diagonal shape. Once the cheese is rolled halfway, fold in the sides of the wrapper like you would when making a burrito. It's really that simple.
Upgrade air fryer mozzarella sticks with some add-ins and dips
Drummond usually fries the mozzarella sticks in oil, but you can just air fry them until golden instead. About 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit should do. Just make sure you flip them halfway through so they cook evenly and maybe coat the basket with some cooking spray to prevent sticking.
If you want to upgrade the mozzarella sticks, you could always add some seasonings like garlic powder, salt, or red pepper flakes. You can simply shake a little into each roll as you wrap, or melt some butter with garlic or herbs and brush it over the cooked wontons. Adding a small slice of salami, pepperoni, or prosciutto to the wrapper before rolling is also an option, as is sprinkling a little parmesan or pecorino on top of the cheese stick for more depth.
You could serve the mozzarella sticks with some extra sauces like a homemade garlic aioli, pesto, or chili sauce for a bigger impression too. A drizzle of hot honey is also delicious, as is some balsamic. A little goes a long way with these guys so you may as well experiment, especially when they're so easy to make.