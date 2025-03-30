Here's The Secret To The Best Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With their crunchy exterior and gooey, cheesy center, mozzarella sticks are arguably one of the best snacks one can indulge in. Order a basket of mozzarella sticks at a dive bar or restaurant, and there's a good chance they're fresh out of the deep fryer. But to make them at home, the air fryer is an ideal appliance to get that cheese pull without all of the grease. That is, if you cook them properly according to the tips Tasting Table got from Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for Laughing Spatula.

"The key to anything cooking super well in an air fryer is to not overcrowd the basket and to spray the mozzarella stick breading with olive oil to ensure it crisps up," Kirk says. The magic of an air fryer cooking foods to a crisp quickly is the rapid circulation of hot air, and if you throw too many mozzarella sticks in the tray, that air can't circulate well to evenly and fully cook each one. The oil trick per Kirk's advice will ensure that whatever breading on the outside crisp up in the same way a deep fryer full of piping-hot oil works.