Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Shopping At This Pennsylvania-Based Grocery Store
If you're keeping a close watch on your budget as you set out to grocery shop, you may want to strategize before leaving the house. On our list of the most expensive grocery stores in the United States is Giant Eagle, a brand that has attracted less-than desirable attention for not only high prices and questionable products but also scams. People online have been vocal to air their grievances with the store. "Absolutely disgusting prices. They should be ashamed but they're obviously not," wrote one Trust Pilot customer. "I work there. Yes we are a MAJOR RIPOFF," added a Redditor.
Though the business has launched rewards and cost-saving efforts, products can run higher than those found in other stores. Even after a public announcement declaring lowering prices, skeptical customers remained filled with ire. "This really tells me two things, when they make a point of announcing it as a large thing — number one, they admit their profit margin was high enough to begin with that they can do this and still not lose money," lamented one Instagram user. Some shoppers have stated that shopping at Whole Foods can yield similar prices for better quality foods. "If you want cheaper prices go to Aldi's, or Shop n Save, or Walmart, or pretty much anywhere else," noted a shopper on Reddit.
Weighing out pros and cons of a market run
In addition to the prices found at Giant Eagle markets, customers have complained about spoiled food items and products covered in mold. Some warn shoppers to pay close attention before heading to the check out lines. "I've had bad experiences with meat in particular. Leathery beef, roasted chicken in a leaking container, roasted chicken still pink where the drumstick touches the body. Definitely watch out for the expiration date as they are not always on top of removing items that are expired," wrote one shopper on Trust Pilot.
Not only have Giant Eagle shoppers been faced with questionable purchases and poor quality products, grocery store visitors have also noted lengthy checkout processes and wait times to pay and get out the door. Though convenience often wins when it comes to a last-minute trip to the store — sometimes you simply want the closest option — if you have choices and are looking to stretch your precious budget at the grocery store, know that you have choices.