Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Shopping At This Pennsylvania-Based Grocery Store

If you're keeping a close watch on your budget as you set out to grocery shop, you may want to strategize before leaving the house. On our list of the most expensive grocery stores in the United States is Giant Eagle, a brand that has attracted less-than desirable attention for not only high prices and questionable products but also scams. People online have been vocal to air their grievances with the store. "Absolutely disgusting prices. They should be ashamed but they're obviously not," wrote one Trust Pilot customer. "I work there. Yes we are a MAJOR RIPOFF," added a Redditor.

Though the business has launched rewards and cost-saving efforts, products can run higher than those found in other stores. Even after a public announcement declaring lowering prices, skeptical customers remained filled with ire. "This really tells me two things, when they make a point of announcing it as a large thing — number one, they admit their profit margin was high enough to begin with that they can do this and still not lose money," lamented one Instagram user. Some shoppers have stated that shopping at Whole Foods can yield similar prices for better quality foods. "If you want cheaper prices go to Aldi's, or Shop n Save, or Walmart, or pretty much anywhere else," noted a shopper on Reddit.