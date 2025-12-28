10 Discontinued Trader Joe's Frozen Foods Shoppers Still Miss

If there are two things that Trader Joe's is known for, it has to be its frozen selection and its tendency to discontinue food items. It only makes sense, then, that there are a whole slew of retired Trader Joe's foods — many of which are frozen items — that shoppers still miss. We've done some digging to uncover some of the most beloved of these items so we can all look back fondly on them. Will they ever come back some day? We're not sure, but we hope they do.

Whether you still dream of the recently defunct cioppino seafood stew or you're more of a Trader Joe's frozen dessert lover, there's a good chance that at least one of your old favorites will be on this list. Until you find new favorites in Trader Joe's frozen section, the memories of these treats will have to sustain you. Let's take a closer look at the discontinued frozen items from Trader Joe's that we still dream about.