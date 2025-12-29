The Country Where Alcohol Costs Nearly Triple The EU Average

Known as the land of ice and fire, Iceland has one of the most mesmerizing sceneries on the planet. But nature is not the only thing that will take your breath away when you travel to this Nordic island; so will the alcohol prices. Iceland has the most expensive alcohol in Europe, according to Eurostat. Icelandic alcohol prices are nearly triple than the EU average, though the country itself is not part of the European Union. As noted by Euro News, "in Iceland, people pay €285 for drinks that cost €100 on average in the EU." Within the Union, the priciest booze can be found in Finland, where it costs 107% above the average.

Other European countries where alcohol is significantly pricier than the average include Turkey, Norway, and Ireland. At the other end of the spectrum is Italy, with the cheapest alcohol in Europe, perfect for pairing wine with pasta dishes. Should you find yourself in the mood for some of the best and most underrated European beer, however, Germany and Austria rank as the second and third cheapest.

The main reason the pricing of alcohol differs so much between European countries is the varying alcohol tax. Iceland has one of the highest alcohol taxes in the world, and it actually comprises the majority of the final price. In concrete numbers, Nordic Alcohol reports that Iceland charges, in taxes alone, "105.5 EUR per liter of spirits and 99 EUR per liter of wine," which translates to about $124 and $116 respectively. Beer is taxed at €32.2 per liter, approximately $38.