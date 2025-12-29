This Canned Green Bean Variety Is Far Too Pungent For Our Liking

The grocery store is a competitive place by nature. Long aisles and tall shelves are filled with brands jockeying for your attention, trying to get you to choose their product from among a sea of similar offerings. This may be most apparent in the canned food aisle, where choices are often made on the label alone. As such, it behooves a brand to, say, try to elevate its canned green beans with a few extra ingredients. When done right, it's an excellent business strategy. Unfortunately, as discovered in our ranking of canned green bean brands, when done wrong, it can be pretty nasty.

The can that came out at the very bottom of our ranking is one such product: Del Monte's Teriyaki Whole Green Beans. The premise is simple: a can of uncut green beans that come swimming in a mild teriyaki sauce, so that they are pre-seasoned and ready to go straight to the dinner table or to be used as an additional layer of Asian flavor. Unfortunately, the taste just doesn't land. The label promises a "sweet & savory" flavor, but the beans themselves are quite bland — aside from an overwhelming dose of ginger, that is.

The ingredients list is vague, including just green beans, water, sugar, salt, yeast extract, and other "natural flavors," so it is not exactly clear where the problem comes from. Notably, however, one of the key ingredients of a traditional teriyaki sauce recipe — soy sauce — is pointedly excluded, as noted on the front of the can. The texture is decent, but the combination of bland beans and pungent ginger makes this can a no-go for us.