How To Add Guacamole To Your Burrito For Absolute Freshness In Every Bite

There are many ingredients you can use to customize your burrito, from seasoned beans to cilantro and lime rice. But one of our all-time favorites has to be guacamole. Guacamole isn't just a great fatty addition to your burrito. It's also a cooling contrast to spicy or piquant ingredients like jalapeños and chorizo. However, how you add your creamy avocado spread to your burrito matters.

When we asked chef and cookbook author Jackie Alpers about her top tips for making burritos, she recommended sandwiching the guacamole between two cool ingredients, like lettuce and cheese, to prevent it from warming too much. On the other hand, if you were to dollop it right onto warm rice or a protein, you may have to worry about it sloshing around and falling out of your burrito. For optimal distribution, you should also follow her recommendation and spread it down the length of the tortilla, rather than just plopping a dollop in the center.