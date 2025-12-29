How To Add Guacamole To Your Burrito For Absolute Freshness In Every Bite
There are many ingredients you can use to customize your burrito, from seasoned beans to cilantro and lime rice. But one of our all-time favorites has to be guacamole. Guacamole isn't just a great fatty addition to your burrito. It's also a cooling contrast to spicy or piquant ingredients like jalapeños and chorizo. However, how you add your creamy avocado spread to your burrito matters.
When we asked chef and cookbook author Jackie Alpers about her top tips for making burritos, she recommended sandwiching the guacamole between two cool ingredients, like lettuce and cheese, to prevent it from warming too much. On the other hand, if you were to dollop it right onto warm rice or a protein, you may have to worry about it sloshing around and falling out of your burrito. For optimal distribution, you should also follow her recommendation and spread it down the length of the tortilla, rather than just plopping a dollop in the center.
Other ways to take your guac to the next level
A great burrito starts with a great guac. Our recipe for crave-worthy guacamole is perfect for burritos because it can be made extra chunky or smooth, depending on your preference (and what else is in your burrito). If you like to get flavorful bites of onion, garlic, and tomato, leave your add-ins chunky and only mash your avocados enough so that the mixture is easily spread. You can use an offset or silicone spatula to distribute that guac around, per Alpers' recommendation, for a little bit in every bite.
Of course, this recipe is just a framework for all the other tasty ways you can upgrade your guacamole. If you're starting with a bare-bones recipe or a store-bought version, try mixing your guacamole with sour cream (or even cottage cheese for a protein boost) to make it more easily spreadable.