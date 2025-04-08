The Creamy Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Guacamole For A Protein Boost

Guacamole is one of the most beloved dips of all time — and for good reason. On a flavor level, it's the perfect neutral canvas for an array of punchy spices and ingredients, including diced red onion, garlic, cilantro, and freshly cracked pepper. Guacamole is also a nutrient-dense food; it's high in micronutrients like potassium and it packs a healthy dose of fat that will keep you satiated.

But for all guacamole is, there is one thing that it's not: protein-dense. If you're looking to add a boost of the macronutrient to your tacos, or want to spruce up your eggs, you're going to have to give your favorite guacamole recipe a facelift. And lucky for you, we have the perfect ingredient to add to your guacamole to make it extra creamy and increase its protein at the same time: cottage cheese.

Cottage cheese has a relatively neutral flavor, but it offers a ton of nutritional benefits. For example, 100 grams of full-fat cottage cheese packs a whopping 11 grams of protein, and you can use your newly-enhanced guacamole anywhere that you would use the classic dip.