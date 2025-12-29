The Best Amy's Canned Soup Deserves A Permanent Spot In Your Pantry

Like other soups in the Amy's oeuvre, our top pick features slow-simmered broth and organic vegetables. In addition to the aforementioned urad dal, Organic Dal Makhani Soup contains organic kidney and pinto beans, onions, pureed ginger, and garlic along with various spices. We also appreciate that we can pronounce every straightforward ingredient on the label, praise which cannot be said of many ultra-processed canned soup offerings.

As one customer raved on Walmart, "I love that this soup has healthy ingredients and I know what is exactly in it. The flavors are spot on." Another opined, "Organic Dal Makhani Soup is good if you love all natural ingredients the texture of the beans is perfect. It's a great lunch on a work day or in a time pinch. Obviously so easy to prepare." Elsewhere online, an Amazon review shared similar enthusiasm: "It's flavorful, and not too salty like other canned soups can be. It's creamy and comforting [...] Definitely will be getting this again." To complete the meal, pair Amy's Organic Dal Makhani Soup with soft pita triangles for dipping, Or, to stretch that can even further, serve it over a bed of basmati rice.