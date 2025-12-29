The Best Amy's Canned Soup Deserves A Permanent Spot In Your Pantry
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Making Indian food at home involves using an array of tools to transform ingredients like legumes and veggies into an artful bouquet of flavors and textures. That may not seem like the kind of feat that can be translated into a convenient, shelf-stable pantry offering. Nonetheless, Amy's has made it easy to enjoy a taste of our favorite multilayered Indian dishes at home. In our ranking of 14 Amy's canned soups, the Organic Dal Makhani Soup claimed first place for knockout flavor and dimensionality.
This isn't the first time Tasting Table has been impressed by Amy's Kitchen. We previously ranked it No. 1 in another lineup of 20 popular canned soup brands that included such competition as Trader Joe's, Panera Bread At Home, and more. So taking the top spot within the top brand is a special achievement. As we mentioned in our review, the Organic Dal Makhani Soup from Amy's is flavorful and fragrant. The black urad dal lentils add an interesting, not at all mushy textural element, while the tomatoes deliver a structural body that doesn't steer the profile overly acidic. A subtle touch of mild spiciness drives the profile home, which remains intriguing bite after bite. To quote our taste-tester, "I love the rainbow of flavors — wonderfully spiced, creamy and rich, with that smidge of heat at the end when you swallow."
Amy's Organic Dal Makhani Soup raises the bar for other canned soups
Like other soups in the Amy's oeuvre, our top pick features slow-simmered broth and organic vegetables. In addition to the aforementioned urad dal, Organic Dal Makhani Soup contains organic kidney and pinto beans, onions, pureed ginger, and garlic along with various spices. We also appreciate that we can pronounce every straightforward ingredient on the label, praise which cannot be said of many ultra-processed canned soup offerings.
As one customer raved on Walmart, "I love that this soup has healthy ingredients and I know what is exactly in it. The flavors are spot on." Another opined, "Organic Dal Makhani Soup is good if you love all natural ingredients the texture of the beans is perfect. It's a great lunch on a work day or in a time pinch. Obviously so easy to prepare." Elsewhere online, an Amazon review shared similar enthusiasm: "It's flavorful, and not too salty like other canned soups can be. It's creamy and comforting [...] Definitely will be getting this again." To complete the meal, pair Amy's Organic Dal Makhani Soup with soft pita triangles for dipping, Or, to stretch that can even further, serve it over a bed of basmati rice.