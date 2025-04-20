15 Tools You Need In Your Kitchen For Making Indian Food

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Indian cuisine is often shrouded in mystique while being unnecessarily intimidating to those of us who want to try to replicate our favorite restaurant's dal makhani or aloo gobi. With a basic knowledge of ingredients and a few practical tips, however, anyone can cook a great Indian meal. Of course, it helps to have the right equipment, too.

As an American who married an Indian citizen, moved to Mumbai, and has slowly built up a repertoire of reliable Indian recipes, my first piece of advice to anyone diving into a new cuisine is to have the correct equipment on hand. To be sure, I regretted not having a spice grinder when I spent many frustrated hours bent over a mortar and pestle; and while many Indians will tell you that masalas taste better when ground in stone, that's a debate for another day. To help ease your transition into Indian cooking, I have curated this guide that includes some of my favorite, most frequently used kitchen tools. By no means is this an exhaustive list, but it should be useful in stocking your kitchen with appliances that will save you both time and grunt work. You may even find yourself using these tools when cooking from other cuisines as well.