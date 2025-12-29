The Vintage Kitchenware Brand That Rivaled Pyrex In The '50s

Vintage Pyrex is in hot demand as many look to personalize their kitchens with eclectic pieces. It doesn't hurt that they're also made to last with top-notch quality. But if you're on the hunt at flea markets and antique shops, there's another brand you need to know — one that actually rivaled Pyrex in the 1950s. It's one of the top vintage kitchen brand finds at any thrift store: the Fire King line by Anchor Hocking Glass Corporation.

Like Pyrex, the Fire King line by Anchor Hocking developed a following right away because of the glass' versatility and hardiness, plus the fact that the designs were undeniably lovely. Fire King glass made waves with its thermal-shock resistance; meaning it can safely go straight from the freezer to the oven. This enabled people to do more in the kitchen in less time. These items came in designs and colors shoppers began collecting.

The company itself was founded as the Hocking Glass Company in 1905, in Lancaster Ohio. In 1937, Hocking merged with Anchor Cap and Closure Corporation in Long Island City, New York. Anchor Hocking produced Fire King glass in the form of bakeware, cookware, and serveware from 1942 to 1976. Considering these pieces haven't been made in so long and so there's a finite quantity of them, they're sought-after treasures worth the hunt.