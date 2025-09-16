If You See These Anchor Hocking Mugs At The Thrift Store, Don't Pass Them Up
Though some collectors may search for vintage tea cups to add to their collections, vintage mug enthusiasts are also on the hunt. The Hocking Glass Company began in 1905, and a merger with Anchor Cap and Closure Corporation in 1937 helped expand the lineup of products. Anchor Hocking's Fire-King glass was made from 1940 until the mid-1970s. These products were intended for restaurants, schools, and the U.S. military, as the functional pieces were minimalistic yet practical, durable, easy to clean, and could be conveniently stacked to store. Anchor Hocking glass cookware is also resistant to temperature swings, and cooks can take pieces out of the freezer and place them into warm ovens without having to worry about cracking or breaking. Some of the ware attracted collectors' attention for their various designs and patterns.
Cups that resemble jade in a shade known as "Jade-ite" or "Jadite" have become synonymous with Fire-King products. Generally, Fire-King has been known to be a thrifty purchase, as the affordable pieces last and can be easily found. When shopping on eBay or Etsy for these vintage pieces, know that there are fakes and reproductions being sold. Familiarizing yourself with the shapes, colors, and patterns of the original mugs can help you spot dupes.
Finding the Fire-King diamonds in the rough
When looking at a possible find, don't be afraid to ask questions. Some of the mugs, like ones given away with purchases of McDonald's breakfast orders, can be found cheaply, while others can run close to $50 per piece. Should you happen to come across these pieces in a vintage store, run your fingernail alongside the mug to detect any scratches or dings on the surface. Finding cracks isn't as easy as searching for them on a typical clear glass, but chipped pieces tend to decrease in value. True die-hard collectors may ignore imperfections to complete a set of a particular pattern or design, regardless.
From mugs with handles that look like Ds and Cs to colors that are rare to find, to mugs with specific logos and slogans and designs with specific spiral patterns, these special mugs can be easily identified by the Anchor Hocking logo printed on the bottom of each cup. Stackable mugs can be conveniently stored in tight areas, as the bottom of each mug is a bit smaller than the top, so that the mugs can be set on top of each other. Alternatively, you may want to proudly display each piece and opt for a more visible storage solution so that each one of your vintage finds gets the proper attention it deserves.