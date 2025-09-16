If You See These Anchor Hocking Mugs At The Thrift Store, Don't Pass Them Up

Though some collectors may search for vintage tea cups to add to their collections, vintage mug enthusiasts are also on the hunt. The Hocking Glass Company began in 1905, and a merger with Anchor Cap and Closure Corporation in 1937 helped expand the lineup of products. Anchor Hocking's Fire-King glass was made from 1940 until the mid-1970s. These products were intended for restaurants, schools, and the U.S. military, as the functional pieces were minimalistic yet practical, durable, easy to clean, and could be conveniently stacked to store. Anchor Hocking glass cookware is also resistant to temperature swings, and cooks can take pieces out of the freezer and place them into warm ovens without having to worry about cracking or breaking. Some of the ware attracted collectors' attention for their various designs and patterns.

Cups that resemble jade in a shade known as "Jade-ite" or "Jadite" have become synonymous with Fire-King products. Generally, Fire-King has been known to be a thrifty purchase, as the affordable pieces last and can be easily found. When shopping on eBay or Etsy for these vintage pieces, know that there are fakes and reproductions being sold. Familiarizing yourself with the shapes, colors, and patterns of the original mugs can help you spot dupes.