If You Grew Up In The '80s, You Probably Remember This Boozy Canned Drink

The list of things that can trigger a nostalgia trip is limitless. It could be a song you haven't heard since college. An advertisement from the '90s, or a scene from a movie you watched as a kid. For anyone who grew up in the '80s, the mere mention of this drink can send them stumbling down memory lane. Strong, sweet and colorful, we're talking about Purple Passion — a harbinger of good times (and very bad hangovers). If a story starts with "there was this one time we were drinking Purple Passion," keep your ears peeled; it's probably going to be a good one.

For those who have no idea what we're on about, Purple Passion was a bottled drink that became extremely popular through the '80s, with sales hitting nearly a million cases. The drink combined Everclear with grape juice and wine, and was a big favorite among college students. Everclear is America's best-known grain alcohol, and has an ABV of 95%. This is very high. For context, Charbay's Clear Vodka, which came first in our ranking of 19 popular vodkas in America, has an ABV of 40%.

Life Of A Ginger, a popular cocktail recipe blog, refers to the Purple Punch as a "totally awesome" drink that tasted like "grape soda on steroids," and that the "bonus was you only needed a couple drinks to feel buzzed". According to them, the drink was especially a hit with women because the grapes cut the strong alcohol taste (quick note: Grape juice isn't the only thing that softens the grain alcohol's rough edges. Here are 10 drinks you can mix with Everclear).