The Sam's Club Heat-And-Eat Side Dish A Customer Says Is 'Pure Gold'

Microwave meals are a double-edged sword. On one hand, they save you a ton of time, but on the other hand, they're often a far cry from the meal we were actually craving. If you're brave enough to branch beyond the microwave ramen of your college days, every now and then, you'll come across a rare gem that tastes just like something made from scratch — for example, the Member's Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes from Sam's Club.

"If you want mashed potatoes that taste like you know what you're doing in the kitchen, these are it. I will never mash another potato again," wrote one impressed customer in a review on Sam's Club website, concluding that "these things are pure gold." Seeing such big praise for a microwave meal is quite rare, and even more so when it comes from multiple people.

"Everyone thought these were from scratch. I just added a stick of butter, and wow, these were great!" added another customer. One shopper even confessed to serving this meal for Thanksgiving dinner, and with great results. Considering they're ready in less than 10 minutes and cost $8 for two 32-ounce packs (depending on the location), the microwave potatoes could alleviate holiday stress. It's worth adding them to the list of grocery products you should always buy at Sam's Club.