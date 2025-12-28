Next Time You Make Spaghetti, Break Out A Can Of Enchilada Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Enchilada sauce has more uses than its namesake dish. And while other Mexican specialties like burritos, chilaquiles, and chiles rellenos will benefit from enchilada sauce, some Italian dishes will too. So, next time you plan on making a spaghetti recipe, leave the jarred pasta sauce in the pantry and grab a can of enchilada sauce instead.

A zesty and spicy blend of spices, aromatics, vinegar, and tomato paste, canned enchilada sauce brings more depth than a cheesy Alfredo or simple tomato sauce. Plus, it'll streamline spaghetti night by making the meal a veritable dump dinner. There are plenty of ways to incorporate a can of enchilada sauce, starting with the obvious application of simply pouring it over spaghetti with a bit of starchy pasta water to loosen it up.

Since this canned ingredient is significantly more intense than tomato sauce and meant to be used with cheesy, meaty enchiladas, another option is to use it in a one-pot crock pot recipe or even as a baked dish. You can swap tomato sauce for enchilada sauce in this recipe for instant pot spaghetti with ground beef. The addition of broth will temper the intensity of this spicier substitute. Of course, you could also soften the sauce's flavor by blending it with Mexican crema or cream cheese in a sauce pan, which will enrich and thicken it as well.