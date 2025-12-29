If You Still Use This Old-School Kitchen Tool, You're Most Likely A Boomer

For years, there was one sound that drew house cats like it was the Pied Piper calling in rats. The resonant, abrasive drone of an electric can opener was a staple sound in kitchens around the country. Perplexingly loud, this innovative kitchen tool let you power through cans of any size by holding down a lever, assuming the cutting blade was lined up correctly. But they've fallen out of style in recent years, and if you still use one, there's a good chance you're a Boomer or a member of Gen X raised by can-opener diehards.

These small, freestanding countertop appliances plug into a wall outlet and let you lift a lever, line up the can with the cutting blade, and drop it to activate the motor. A tiny wheel rotates the can so the cutting blade can cut through the metal all the way around until the lid is free. A magnet held it in place. Prior to electric models, manual can openers were the only way to get into a can. For people with weakness or arthritis in their hands, or those struggling through multiple cans, an electric can opener was a brilliant technological leap forward.

Electric can openers rose to prominence in the 1950s. Many Boomers love these little appliances because they grew up with them, and the electric can opener is simply a staple part of their kitchen alongside a toaster or a blender.