A classically made PB&J is one of those recipes that can remind you of childhood, but sometimes even a nostalgic favorite deserves a more mature form. For those who appreciate an earthy, smoky kick in recipes, chipotle peppers in adobo sauce could be the game-changer that transforms your next lunch. Whether you deseed and mash a pepper straight out of the container to spread on top of a jam-covered piece of toast or make your own spiked jam with the stuff, welcoming a can of chipotle peppers into your sandwich-making attempts is an easy way to add depth to snacks and meals. The smoky, spicy heat can complement your favorite fruit spreads and emphasize the fresh, juicy flavor found in homemade strawberry compote or apricot preserves.

Smoked and dried jalapeño peppers are rehydrated and canned in an aromatic sauce made up of garlicky tomato purée, vinegar, and spices. The ingredient alone can perk up a variety of recipes, but it can also complement other spicy ingredients, fresh herbs, recipes with dairy or vinegar, and meals with sweeter profiles. To make your own smoky fruit jam, use frozen or fresh berries, combine with these savoy canned chipotles, and add dates, figs, or honey to sweeten. This creation will thicken as it cools, and when kept in an air-tight container in the fridge, can be used for the next week on slices of toast, spooned on top of dinner rolls, and smothered onto meatloaf for a fresh, hot take on familiar favorites.