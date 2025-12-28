You Can Thank California Pizza Kitchen For Inventing This Fan-Favorite Pizza Topping

It may have fallen on hard times in recent years, but California Pizza Kitchen was once at the center of culinary innovation in the United States. It's hard to believe that for a brand most people now associate with food courts and frozen food aisles, but when it first opened in 1985, California Pizza Kitchen was a trendy sensation in its home city of Los Angeles. Sitting on South Beverly Drive in ultra-exclusive Beverly Hills, the new pizzeria was trying to coast on the success of Wolfgang Puck's Spago, the world-renowned restaurant that was the center of 80s dining in L.A., and which was known for its creative "California Style" pizzas. Owners Rick Rosenfield and Larry Flax even hired Puck's pizza chef Ed LaDou to develop the menu for CPK. While many of its early experiments haven't stood the test of time, it was clear from the beginning that the restaurant had something special with the barbecue chicken pizza.

With decades of pizza innovation and expanding American palates behind us, it's easy to look at barbecue chicken pizza as nothing unusual. But in the 80s, that kind of pizza topping was unheard of. The trend towards experimental toppings had only begun a few years earlier, when famous chef Alice Waters kicked off the experimental California Pizza style at Chez Panisse, and some Bay Area spots started following her lead. One of those pizza restaurants was called Prego, whose chef was Ed LaDou, and that is where Wolfgang Puck found him.