The Dollar Tree Home Find You Need For Kitchen Towels And Oven Mitts
Homeowners with tiny kitchens may take care to avoid buying large, bulky items, but there's another sneaky space-waster that can quickly become a storage nightmare. Smaller doodads like oven mitts, towels, pot holders, and cooking utensils can create serious clutter when you leave them all sitting flat. Thankfully, you can reclaim your space (and fix those drawers you can no longer close properly!) for an extra-low price by picking up some Dollar Tree Essentials Over the Door 6-Hook Hangers.
Utilizing walls, doors, and other vertical surfaces is perhaps the best kitchen organization hack to save space, but if you're renting or simply aren't great with power tools, you might shy away from trying it. This is where Dollar Tree's $1.25 storage racks come to the rescue. You simply hang them on the inside of cabinet or pantry doors, no hammering, drilling, or adhesive strips required. You can then use them to store light items with holes, loops, or hooks, reserving your precious shelf and counter space for heavier things that can only lay flat.
Dish cloths and towels are prime candidates for hanging up — you won't even have to spend time folding them. For bakers, oven mitts and aprons can go on the door, as could rolling pins, measuring cups, spatulas, and spoons with holes in the handles. And since the racks keep items hidden from plain view, they also make your kitchen look neater. That said, these Dollar Tree kitchen organizing essentials can shine out in the open, too.
Use Dollar Tree's versatile hanging hooks to decorate the kitchen
While the Dollar Tree Over the Door Hangers are meant for hidden storage, they can also be your savior if you think your kitchen is too small to decorate. Place the rack on the outside of the door and hang cute mugs, shopping totes, wall signs, banners, embroidery artwork, and any other lightweight decorations you please. To save even more cash, use cheap Dollar Tree items that will elevate your kitchen aesthetic, such as carved wooden decor or a wire basket full of fake flowers and foliage. For pieces that don't have holes or handles, attaching some twine, wire, or even a ribbon will make it easier to put them on the hooks. Voila — you've added charm to the kitchen without crowding the counters.
Yet another Dollar Tree gem can also be combined with these door hangers to great effect. During your shopping trip, look for the Teaching Tree Storage Pockets, an unexpected Dollar Tree find that helps you save major kitchen space. These storage fixtures consist of a flat canvas base with several item pouches on the front. They more than double your storage and can be hung up anywhere, including on your over-the-door hooks. This way, you can vertically store items that normally can't be strung up, such as kitchen sponges and brushes, zip-top plastic bags, and even small snacks and spice shakers. How's that for savvy space-saving?