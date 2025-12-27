Why You Shouldn't Throw Away An Empty Ketchup Bottle Just Yet

In terms of what's "wired" versus "inspired," let's talk recycling versus repurposing. Recycling your empty food packaging is responsible and the right thing to do for the sake of the environment. But actually finding a new, long-term use for that packaging? Now, we're really diverting potential landfill waste; we're also saving money, getting creative, and solving problems. For example, why buy pricey storage containers when you can repurpose glass jars, which can look even more stylish, anyway? One of our latest favorite ideas is to address a very real need with a used ketchup bottle: Create an olive oil squeeze bottle.

Using a ketchup bottle for olive oil is a game-changer because the squeeze function gives you exponentially more control over your oil pours. Depending on the bottle design of the olive oil you prefer, you're dealing with some level of finickiness when you try to tip just the right amount into your pan or drizzle the perfect portion over your salad. These bottles also tend to leak and make a mess in your pantry. A ketchup squeeze bottle, on the other hand, doesn't let any liquid out unless you're applying pressure, so it stays neat. And it allows you to squeeze exactly how much oil you need — and in a streamlined direction rather than a messy glug-like pour. All you have to do is thoroughly clean and dry your empty ketchup bottle, add your oil, and voila: Easier, neater, more efficiently usable olive oil in a snap.