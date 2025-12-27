Put Down The Knife And Pick Up This Old-School Kitchen Tool For Uniformly Peeled Apples

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While peeled and sliced apples were once the centerpiece of a variety of homemade dishes and baked goods, nowadays apples are most often consumed whole or sliced with the skin on. Unless you bake regularly, you probably don't often find yourself facing the obnoxious chore of peeling a bowlful of apples. That's probably why kitchen gadgets dedicated to peeling, slicing, and coring apples slowly became less popular. But when you need to make an apple-centered dish, having an apple peeler on hand will make the task much faster (and less annoying).

An apple peeler is a vintage kitchen gadget many don't remember. This old-school kitchen tool was designed to be clamped on the edge of a counter or table. You attach one apple at a time to prongs on the device's rod, then turn a crank and it swiftly cores an apple. At the same time, it peels and slices the apple quickly and uniformly.

One of the first apple parer and slicers was invented by Levi Van Hoesen in 1855. It was somewhat large and complex, however, and was improved upon by David Goodell in 1864. His simple invention was small, lightweight, and easy to set up and store. Though it wasn't the only gadget for peeling apples, it quickly became the most popular. Modern versions stay true to the simplicity of the original and can core, peel, and slice an apple in about 15 seconds. The gadget even works on pears and potatoes.