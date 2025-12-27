We Ranked These Trader Joe's Crackers As Worst, They're Nearly Inedible
The packaged goods at Trader Joe's are unmatched, and savory snacks like the Dark Russet Potato Chips and Piquant Popcorn are just some of the favorites. However, not all Trader Joe's snacks are created equal. After a taste test with 11 different Trader Joe's crackers, the Parsley Crackers were by far tasters' least favorite. While parsley is a great herb for finishing a dish, the only finishing this parsley cracker did was in last place.
"Sorry Trader Joe's, but I simply hated these crackers," wrote Tasting Table's Emily Hunt. "They actually gave me a negative opinion of parsley, and now I'm convinced it should never be the main flavor profile in anything." While a desperate person with a box of these on hand could potentially use them as a crunchy topping for a dish like baked mac and cheese, she ultimately believes "that's far more trouble than they're worth." In other words? You're better off with, if you can believe it, with no crunchy topping at all.
Hunt continued, noting that the vegetal, heavy dried parsley flavor in the crackers reminded her of frozen spinach, making it very unenjoyable to munch on. With 10 other options to choose from, she's happily leaving these on the store shelf going forward.
TJ's parsley crackers aren't exactly a fan favorite, but there's hope for them
Emily Hunt isn't alone in finding the Trader Joe's parsley crackers to be almost entirely inedible. Members of the Trader Joe's subreddit r/traderjoes have a lot to say about these herb-laden crackers, including how the flavor is akin to rabbit food, cardboard, and the smell of goldfish food.
"Not impressed," one user wrote. "Mine were packed full of parsley. Way too much." Another user made the wise choice of trying before buying (a practice that is allowed at Trader Joe's if you ask an associate) and was less than impressed. "I exercised my right as a Trader Joe's shopper and asked to try these before I bought them, and I'm glad I did because they are foul."
While the majority consensus seems to be that these crackers are a real bummer of a snack, it's not all hate. There are some parsley cracker stans out there, yelling from the internet rooftops about their love for these humble crackers. The key is thinking of them less as a solo snack, and more as a vehicle. Some redditors suggest pairing them with the Roasted Tomato Labneh Dip, the Herby Yogurt Dip, and the Whipped Feta Spread, while others suggest topping with the Port Salut cheese or the Unexpected Cheddar Spread.