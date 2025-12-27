We Ranked These Trader Joe's Crackers As Worst, They're Nearly Inedible

The packaged goods at Trader Joe's are unmatched, and savory snacks like the Dark Russet Potato Chips and Piquant Popcorn are just some of the favorites. However, not all Trader Joe's snacks are created equal. After a taste test with 11 different Trader Joe's crackers, the Parsley Crackers were by far tasters' least favorite. While parsley is a great herb for finishing a dish, the only finishing this parsley cracker did was in last place.

"Sorry Trader Joe's, but I simply hated these crackers," wrote Tasting Table's Emily Hunt. "They actually gave me a negative opinion of parsley, and now I'm convinced it should never be the main flavor profile in anything." While a desperate person with a box of these on hand could potentially use them as a crunchy topping for a dish like baked mac and cheese, she ultimately believes "that's far more trouble than they're worth." In other words? You're better off with, if you can believe it, with no crunchy topping at all.

Hunt continued, noting that the vegetal, heavy dried parsley flavor in the crackers reminded her of frozen spinach, making it very unenjoyable to munch on. With 10 other options to choose from, she's happily leaving these on the store shelf going forward.