This Potbelly Sandwich Turns Up The Heat, But You Won't Find It On The Menu

Lovers of heat, do we have a sandwich for you. Out of the many sandwiches available at Potbelly, one in particular requires specific know-how to sample — and a definitive admiration for spice. Though the Fireball was once a secret menu order, it has since graced Potbelly's menus as a limited-edition sandwich, though it is not currently listed on the menu. However, with a few key directions, you too, can get your hands on this spicy lunch option.

A Fireball sandwich is made with meatballs, chili, cheddar cheese, and Potbelly's signature hot peppers. It's the kind of order that calls for extra napkins, whether you order it in a wrap or on bread. To replicate the fiery item, ask for a Mama's Meatball with an extra layer of hot peppers (and perhaps a side of chili). Then swap the provolone in your meatball order for cheddar to add a bit of zestiness and gooey creaminess to stabilize some of the spicy kick.

Potbelly is a Chicago staple that has won over sandwich-seekers across the nation with its Fireball and beyond. On Youtube, the Fireball has been described as a "W" and dubbed "a 10 out of 10" by a satisfied customer. "You should make this a permanent item on your menu," demanded one enthusiastic Facebook user. Though even Potbelly fans have admitted the ingredient list of a Fireball sounds strange, the taste of the creation has almost always been met with appreciative surprise.