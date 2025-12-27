This Potbelly Sandwich Turns Up The Heat, But You Won't Find It On The Menu
Lovers of heat, do we have a sandwich for you. Out of the many sandwiches available at Potbelly, one in particular requires specific know-how to sample — and a definitive admiration for spice. Though the Fireball was once a secret menu order, it has since graced Potbelly's menus as a limited-edition sandwich, though it is not currently listed on the menu. However, with a few key directions, you too, can get your hands on this spicy lunch option.
A Fireball sandwich is made with meatballs, chili, cheddar cheese, and Potbelly's signature hot peppers. It's the kind of order that calls for extra napkins, whether you order it in a wrap or on bread. To replicate the fiery item, ask for a Mama's Meatball with an extra layer of hot peppers (and perhaps a side of chili). Then swap the provolone in your meatball order for cheddar to add a bit of zestiness and gooey creaminess to stabilize some of the spicy kick.
Potbelly is a Chicago staple that has won over sandwich-seekers across the nation with its Fireball and beyond. On Youtube, the Fireball has been described as a "W" and dubbed "a 10 out of 10" by a satisfied customer. "You should make this a permanent item on your menu," demanded one enthusiastic Facebook user. Though even Potbelly fans have admitted the ingredient list of a Fireball sounds strange, the taste of the creation has almost always been met with appreciative surprise.
Replicating a hot recipe at home
For spice seekers who don't have a Potbelly's located conveniently near them, a Fireball sandwich can be recreated at home and adjusted to suit individual spice tolerances. Once in your kitchen, put your own recipe iterations on the Fireball by swapping cheddar cheese for slices of Swiss, provolone, or your favorite deli cheese. The chili and spicy meatballs you make for this recipe that don't end up on your sandwich can be repurposed for dinner. Just be sure to not forget spicy Chicago-style giardiniera, a source of Windy City pride, when compiling your sandwich and crowning your lunch.
You may want to dress up your copycat Fireball with an extra drizzle of ranch dressing, a crispy layer of Fritos or crumbles of potato chips, or a handful of freshly chopped garden herbs. Use toasted garlic bread to serve as the foundation for your culinary creation, or experiment with piling the ingredients into a pita or on top of roasted garlic focaccia. An extra drizzle of hot sauce can step fully on the pedal of spice for your meal. Regardless of the way you enjoy this hottie, you can't go wrong with the Fireball if you think capsaicin is cute.