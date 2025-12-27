The Mall Staple You Might Be Sleeping On For Quality Kitchenware

Department stores in the mall may be a dying breed, but it wouldn't be the first time something seemingly "out of style" came back into popular demand. Just look at how Jell-O salads fell out of favor after their debut in the 1970s, but have steadily made a rise in the last handful of years. Just like Jell-O salads, department stores still have a lot to give. Most importantly: kitchenware. Among the absolute best places to buy high-quality cookware, we found that Macy's offers a surprisingly good selection at relatively affordable prices.

Your memories of Macy's might include back-to-school shopping or perfume samples in the beauty department, but Macy's array of kitchenware spans from small appliances like Nespressos and air fryers, to cutlery from J.A. Henckels and cookware sets from Caraway. There are high-end brands like Le Creuset and All-Clad (the absolute best cookware brand for a lifetime of use, according to Reddit), to middle and lower-tier brands like Farberware and Sedona Kitchen. Cuisinart is available with several pieces, such as pizza-making sets and stainless steel skillets, while Macy's "The Cellar" brand offers 12-piece dinnerware sets, Dutch ovens, stockpots, and more. Whether you're hoping to buy an everyday pan, a pack of non-stick baking sheets, glass food storage containers, or pieces from a Lenox village, Macy's is a slept-on and often overlooked option for quality kitchenware. Though you may want to use caution when purchasing those all-in-one sets, among other red flags to watch for when purchasing cookware.