Forget Frosting: Use This Sweet Condiment To Top Cupcakes Instead

There is a lot of fun to be had with cupcakes. From different types of cake, like Betty Crocker's Oreo Mix or Duncan Hines' Super Moist Strawberry, to fun frostings to exciting toppings, there seems to be no end to the many combinations possible. But have you considered forgoing the typical sugar-heavy frosting — like Miss Jones Baking Co. Confetti Pop Vegan Frosting or Duncan Hines' Creamy Cream Cheese — and instead topping your cupcakes with jam or jelly? It's one of the many fun cupcake toppings that go beyond frosting.

If you'd like to try this fun spin, there are a couple of things you should know. Most importantly, you'll want to use this sweet condiment (be it homemade or store-bought) because it's thick enough so that it won't slide off your cakes. Allow your cupcakes to cool off before using this topper so that melting doesn't occur. If you'd like to start off slow with this rendition, consider adding a dollop of jam or jelly to the center of your icing, rather than swapping it out entirely. This will keep the mess in check by incorporating the jam or jelly as more of an icing filling rather than a general topper.