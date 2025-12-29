Elevate Your Lemon Drop Cocktail With A Splash Of One Fruity Ingredient

Vodka, simple syrup, triple sec, and fresh lemon juice. It doesn't get much easier than a classic lemon drop cocktail — it also doesn't get much tastier, more refreshing, or better balanced. The lemon drop is a demonstration of the time-honored daisy cocktail category, which combines a spirit, a citrus element, and a sweet element with a sugar source and liqueur. Here, the bright acidity of the lemon is tempered with sweet simple syrup and citrusy-sweet orange liqueur.

The lemon drop is perfect on its own, but there's another benefit to its simplicity: The opportunity for experimentation is practically endless. You can essentially apply any of your favorite lemon-and-other-fruit combos here. And one of the best, sure to please any imbiber for any occasion? Strawberry lemon drops. There's proof this pairing sings — just look at the popularity of strawberry lemonade. Strawberry has a perfect flavor profile for this cocktail. It's sweet enough to balance lemon's sourness, but has some tartness to cut through the drink's sugar and liqueur.

There are options for adding strawberry to this cocktail, too. You can use a high-quality store-bought syrup — one of the best Monin flavored syrups is a fragrant strawberry rose variety, for instance. Or, you can easily make your own flavored syrup with strawberries, which gives you control of the intensity and other flavor additions. There's also the fresh fruit approach: Simply muddle strawberries with sugar or simple syrup into your cocktail shaker.