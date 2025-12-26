The Ingredient You'll Never Find In A Traditional Italian Lasagna Alla Bolognese

You might think that you know lasagna. Odds are, you have eaten slices from quite a few of them over the years. But many, if not most, of the recipes that you'll find around the internet these days contain one ingredient that isn't present in a traditional lasagna alla bolognese: ricotta cheese.

As crazy as that might sound to hear, a traditional Northern Italian lasagna isn't stuffed with ricotta, and it doesn't come topped with a layer of melted mozzarella either. The work that falls to ricotta in many recipes — providing the creamy layers in the filling — is instead accomplished with a silky bechamel sauce in a traditional lasagna. For those not familiar, bechamel is one of French cuisine's five mother sauces, a simple sauce made with butter, flour, milk, and seasonings. The exact origins of bechamel sauce are a bit hazy, however, and it may have actually originated in Italy, rather than France. Wherever it was first cooked up, this is the creamy component to add for a classic lasagna alla bolognese.

The other major filling in this traditional lasagna is a rich ragu alla bolognese sauce. Between the complex, meaty sauce and the creamy bechamel, it is generally thought that there is no need for a layer of mozzarella on top, though Parmesan cheese is typically used in the filling. Then again, if you like things extra cheesy, we aren't going to judge you for sprinkling some grated mozzarella over the top before you pop it in the oven. Even our own classic lasagne alla bolognese recipe makes this non-traditional (but melty and delicious) choice.