The Worst Screamin' Sicilian Frozen Pizza We Tried Is Riddled With Textural Woes

The frozen pizza section of the grocery store might seem no different from the rest, but when you start to pay attention, it is nothing short of an icy warzone. Each time you stop in for your weekly shop, there is some new offering hoping to catch your eye, as well as a slew of discounts aiming to deal a monetary blow to rival brands, undercutting and outcompeting them. Tasting Table's Megan Hageman waded into this saucy, cheesy battleground to take on one of the higher-end frozen pizza brands out there and deliver a no-holds-barred ranking of the Screamin' Sicilian pizza offerings. As with any ranking, there must be a loser, and in this case it was the Thin & Crispy Pepperoni & Sausage Pizza that came up last, delivering what was, for her, a deeply disappointing experience.

In her assessment, it starts with the crust, the bedrock of any good pizza. While the box touts its thin and crisp texture, for her it came out with an unfortunate combination of consistencies: Extra crunchy at the edges, but limp in the center — and the trouble didn't stop there. The cheese, too, was a letdown, taking on a texture that wasn't quite the gooey, melty goodness that one looks for in a piping hot pie, instead coming out with an unpleasant rubberiness. That combination was enough to send it to the bottom of her list, but she did have some good things to say about it as well. The spices in the sauce really shone through, delivering a richer flavor than one finds in most frozen pizzas. The sausage and pepperoni were also of top quality, though she found herself wishing there were a few more slapped on the frozen 'za.