The Popular Single-Malt Scotch That's Perfect For Beginners

For those wandering into the world of Scotch, some of the easiest brands to approach can actually be bought on a bargain. Our list of bottles of Scotch for beginners includes several long-standing labels. Alongside several worthy bottles to add to your bar cart, there's one that stands out as a perfect pick for beginners. Founded in 1887, Glenfiddich has set standards for single-malt whiskies, and its Glenfiddich 12 is an excellent starting point for those who aren't quite sure what a single malt has to offer.

First launched in 2008, the Glenfiddich 12 consistently delivers a golden-colored beverage that leads with a noticeably fruity nose. These sweeter notes open up to a taste that is simple and clean to enjoy. Waves of sugary oak, cereal, and white fruit will coat the palate. With a short finish, this is an ideal whisky to enjoy straight. Light and smooth, gulps of the Glenfiddich 12 delivers a balanced fruit-forward palate with honeyed notes of pear and apple. On Reddit, drinkers have praised the light flavor of this whisky that is said to hit "just right" and can be a point of reference to return to once a whisky-lover has traveled further down whisky-sipping roads.