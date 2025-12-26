The Popular Single-Malt Scotch That's Perfect For Beginners
For those wandering into the world of Scotch, some of the easiest brands to approach can actually be bought on a bargain. Our list of bottles of Scotch for beginners includes several long-standing labels. Alongside several worthy bottles to add to your bar cart, there's one that stands out as a perfect pick for beginners. Founded in 1887, Glenfiddich has set standards for single-malt whiskies, and its Glenfiddich 12 is an excellent starting point for those who aren't quite sure what a single malt has to offer.
First launched in 2008, the Glenfiddich 12 consistently delivers a golden-colored beverage that leads with a noticeably fruity nose. These sweeter notes open up to a taste that is simple and clean to enjoy. Waves of sugary oak, cereal, and white fruit will coat the palate. With a short finish, this is an ideal whisky to enjoy straight. Light and smooth, gulps of the Glenfiddich 12 delivers a balanced fruit-forward palate with honeyed notes of pear and apple. On Reddit, drinkers have praised the light flavor of this whisky that is said to hit "just right" and can be a point of reference to return to once a whisky-lover has traveled further down whisky-sipping roads.
A reliably warm introduction
Once sampled, approachable drams of the Glenfiddich 12 can be compared with some of the other Glenfiddich offerings, like bottles of the 15- or 18-year-old whiskies. "It's not a challenging whiskey, but there's a lot of joy to be had with Glenfiddich in general," wrote a Redditor. "When I need a break from peat, I often grab a Glenfiddich 15, which is all the easy notes of the 12 dialed up and then some."
For those who are still making their way around whisky tasting and single malt samples, adding a bit of water can curb some of the sharper notes of oak found in the Glenfiddich 12 and turn the drink into a sweeter sipper. Though Glenfiddich 12 is an inarguable classic, it may not be the most exciting or complex option. Sometimes consistent pleasantries can be the perfect ticket to start a longer conversation, however. When first exploring the world of Scotch, Glenfiddich 12 can be that welcoming greeting.