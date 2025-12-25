10 Everyday Grocery Items That Are Completely Different In The UK Vs The US

The U.K. and the U.S. are two countries known for their love of comfort food, and the grocery shopping habits of Brits and Americans aren't all that different. In the States, there's demand for everything from fresh produce and pantry staples to processed convenience foods and sweet treats, and it's a similar story across the pond. However, there are some notable differences between certain products. Often, it's a simple case of the same items having different names. For example, zucchinis are known as courgettes in the U.K., and British biscuits would be classed as cookies in America. In other cases, there's more to it, and everyday grocery items that seem familiar can look and taste entirely different when purchased on the other side of the world.

Some of these differences come down to distinct formulations and the way each manufacturer sources ingredients, while others lean into national taste preferences and cooking styles. Regulations often come into play too, with recommended processing methods differing between the two countries. Due to these various factors, two versions of the same product may offer a completely different eating experience. So, if you're planning a trip, or perhaps you're an expat who's been wondering why your go-to groceries don't quite taste the same, this handy guide might just clear up a few things.