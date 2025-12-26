Ditch The Water — This Simple Addition Makes Taco Meat Way Tastier

There's a widely quoted statistic online that says Americans eat 4.5 billion tacos per year. There's no indication of where that number might have come from or how accurate it is, but it gets shared a lot. In 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported that Americans annually ate 554 million tacos from Jack in the Box alone. With that in mind, the 4.5 billion number doesn't sound too far-fetched. If that includes tacos you make at home, you really should make sure you're cooking the best tacos you can. You owe it to yourself to make yours stand out — to do that, you're going to need to stop using water.

Tasting Table spoke with Kent Rollins, host of Outdoor Channel's "Cast Iron Cowboy," about how to take ground beef and a pack of taco seasoning to the next level. "Instead of adding water, use beef broth and a little butter," Rollins explains. We've covered ways to add flavor when cooking ground beef, and butter was one of our suggestions. This is especially true for lean ground beef, which may not have enough fat to really enhance the flavor of the meat. Butter can add richness to your taco meat that you won't get from the flavor packet alone. It also gives some body to the sauce that otherwise may taste a little thin and forgettable. If you want a silkier, creamier mouthfeel, Rollins' tip is spot on.