Don't Skip This Quick Step Before Baking Shortbread Cookies, Or Else They'll End Up A Bubbly Mess

A fork is typically used to create the holes, but a skewer works, too. The process, also known as docking, is simple. Take a fork and punch the tines into the surface of the dough. There's no need to be scared; you can actually go all the way to the bottom. Just make sure you don't skip any large spots.

The pattern doesn't need to be uniform, but you can create a nice design if you want. Depending on your shortbread cookie recipe, the holes could actually melt together during baking, but if you want them to remain prominent, chill the dough before baking so that it holds its shape. Double-baking shortbread cookies is also a great trick if you do have that extra bit of time.

Even if you cut your cookies into rectangles before baking, you still need to poke them. Just a few holes should do it, but if you want to make like a Scottish traditionalist, you could try for 13. The iconic Scottish shortbread company Walker's always puts 13 holes in each shortbread finger, as a nod to the old "baker's dozen" saying. This is from when medieval English bakers would make an extra loaf of bread per dozen to avoid being penalised for underweight bread.