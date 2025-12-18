Wendy's Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Dipping Sauce In 2026

There's something to be said for a fast food restaurant bringing back a favorite menu item that had been discontinued. McDonald's has turned the McRib's return into a recurring event, and Taco Bell brings back old-school treats like the quesarito every now and then. Wendy's is hopping on board the resurrection trend in 2026 by bringing back a discontinued nugget sauce that apparently was a fan favorite. If you loved Wendy's sweet and sour sauce, you're going to be happy come the new year.

Wendy's only axed sweet and sour in September 2025. The announcement that the sauce was returning was made official with the help of Instagram influencer JustJazzyidk. According to a statement from Wendy's, fan feedback prompted the restaurant to bring the dipping sauce out of retirement. The company went on to say that, according to survey data, 77% of diners feel sauce makes the meal when eating chicken tenders or nuggets. Nine out of 10 Americans use dipping sauces for those items.

There was definitely some online uproar over the sauce being discontinued. At least one Reddit thread about the cancellation garnered a few hundred comments expressing anger or disappointment over sweet and sour being taken away. A number of similar threads followed. There was even a Change.org petition to bring the sauce back that garnered 4,600 signatures, so Wendy's wasn't wrong to suggest there was some fan support.