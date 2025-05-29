The Wendy's Dipping Sauce You Should Never Ask For

A hefty burger, a bundle of crispy nuggets, and some fries on the side — your Wendy's order is almost complete. The only thing it needs is a sauce, and not just any sauce, the right sauce. Sometimes, it's the only difference between a mediocre meal and a satisfying feast. These are hallmarks of a quintessential fast food sauce, most of which you're likely not going to find in Wendy's sweet and sour sauce. This disappointing creation came in last in our Wendy's dipping sauces ranking, and trust us, you're better off without it.

Sweet and sour sauce probably isn't all that foreign to anyone who frequently enjoys Chinese American takeout. At Wendy's, it's reimagined as a light orange dipping sauce with "a delicate balance of sweet, fruity, and tangy" (as per their website). In reality, our reviewer found it doesn't embody that description. The tangy, sour base is barely there, existing only in a muted, uninspiring manner. Sweetness comes and goes, leaving behind only a sugary undertone that doesn't really complement Wendy's savory menu. It even lacks the umami nuances often spotted in sweet and sour sauces — one of the key allures of this Asian-inspired sauce. Adding insult to injury is the slimy, jelly-like texture. All in all, if you're looking for a true sweet and sour sauce experience, these tiny Wendy's packages might not be the best choice.