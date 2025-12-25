How Martha Stewart Seasons Her Grilled Fish For A Simple, Delicious Dinner

Although Martha Stewart is the queen of all things entertaining, some of her best cooking and entertaining hacks are quite simple and easy to implement for home cooks. From making pillowy soft scrambled eggs with her cappuccino machine to using a T-shirt as a cheesecloth substitute, she's clearly not afraid to be bold. Her recipe for grilled whole fish with lemon and thyme, which she promoted on her Instagram, embodies that same spirit — bold yet still sensible, using three seasoning ingredients: Oil, thyme, and lemon.

She explains that she starts this dish with what she calls "impeccably fresh fish" and flavors it for cooking with just those simple additions. Stewart uses a grill basket for easy flipping, making it easier to turn and reposition the fish for the optimal cook. For an extra layer of flavor once the fish is cooked, she serves this dish with a sorrel-based green goddess dressing. This summery, light, fresh-tasting dish comes together in just about 20 minutes and would be excellent for a dinner party or a simple weeknight meal.