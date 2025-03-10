Martha Stewart's 15 Best Tips For Cooking Seafood

Martha Stewart is known for her expertise in entertaining, home living, and cooking, which encompasses a wide range of talents, including a certain touch with seafood. Indeed, she has spent a great deal of time in coastal areas, particularly at her grand estate in Seal Habor, Maine, which is close to the ocean. She has spoken fondly of the place, even describing an instance where she would go down to the dock at night to catch squid by shining a flashlight into the water. That is to say, she seems to have some very detailed knowledge of seafood, from how to catch it to how to prepare it.

As such, we've put together a list of some of Stewart's best tips on how to cook seafood, a type of meal that is often daunting to many people. Seafood can, indeed, be intimidating for the uninitiated, as it may require cleaning, scaling, deveining, or any number of other seemingly mysterious processes. With Stewart's tips, all that should be a thing of the past.