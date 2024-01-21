How Martha Stewart Cooks Broiled Salmon Based On Its Thickness
Salmon, with its delicate flavor and flaky texture, is a favorite that shines when cooked to perfection. Broiling salmon is a quick and easy method that yields delicious results, but getting it just right requires careful attention, especially when it comes to the thickness of the fillet. In a video shared on TikTok, culinary maven Martha Stewart revealed that a handy rule of thumb for broiling salmon is to cook it for about 10 minutes for every inch of thickness. However, this straightforward guideline comes with some essential tips to ensure your salmon turns out beautifully.
One of the most critical factors when broiling salmon is the thickness of the fillet. If the salmon is too thin, it's more likely to burn under the broiler. Thicker cuts, on the other hand, need more time to cook through. As a general guideline, measure the thickest part of the fillet to determine the per-inch cook time. For example, a one-inch-thick salmon fillet should be broiled for approximately 10 minutes, while a two-inch-thick piece will require about 20 minutes.
Keep a close eye on your salmon as it broils, especially during the last few minutes. The salmon is done when it flakes easily with a fork and has turned a beautiful, golden brown on top.
Tips to avoid burning
While simplicity is often the key to broiling salmon, don't hesitate to experiment with various seasonings, marinades, or glazes to add layers of flavor to your dish. Just be mindful of potential burning, and remember that some ingredients, like honey-based glazes, can caramelize quickly under the broiler.
To prevent the top of your salmon from burning under the broiler, avoid using seasonings that are prone to scorching. Ingredients like garlic or fresh herbs placed on top of the fish can quickly turn from flavorful to charred. Instead, consider using dried herbs or spices, which are less likely to burn, or place these delicate seasonings under the salmon fillet.
Broiling salmon based on its thickness is an efficient and mouthwatering way to prepare this heart-healthy fish. Martha Stewart's 10-minute rule provides an excellent starting point, and with the right timing, attention to seasoning, and a watchful eye, you can consistently serve up perfectly broiled salmon that's both flavorful and visually appealing.