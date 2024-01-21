How Martha Stewart Cooks Broiled Salmon Based On Its Thickness

Salmon, with its delicate flavor and flaky texture, is a favorite that shines when cooked to perfection. Broiling salmon is a quick and easy method that yields delicious results, but getting it just right requires careful attention, especially when it comes to the thickness of the fillet. In a video shared on TikTok, culinary maven Martha Stewart revealed that a handy rule of thumb for broiling salmon is to cook it for about 10 minutes for every inch of thickness. However, this straightforward guideline comes with some essential tips to ensure your salmon turns out beautifully.

One of the most critical factors when broiling salmon is the thickness of the fillet. If the salmon is too thin, it's more likely to burn under the broiler. Thicker cuts, on the other hand, need more time to cook through. As a general guideline, measure the thickest part of the fillet to determine the per-inch cook time. For example, a one-inch-thick salmon fillet should be broiled for approximately 10 minutes, while a two-inch-thick piece will require about 20 minutes.

Keep a close eye on your salmon as it broils, especially during the last few minutes. The salmon is done when it flakes easily with a fork and has turned a beautiful, golden brown on top.