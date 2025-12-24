Sick Of Cake Frosting Being Ruined By Plastic Wrap? There's A Solution For That (No Toothpicks!)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's a tragedy for the ages: You make the tastiest cake or a collection of prettily iced cupcakes; then you've got to wrap them and boom — the plastic smushes that gorgeous frosting. When you remove the wrap, it takes frosting with it, and you've got a mess on your hands. Surely there's a better way, even if you don't want to invest in a cake carrier? The answer, happily, is yes.

The trick is simple, requiring nothing more than the plastic wrap you've been using that makes a mess — but you'll be using a different technique than flat wrapping or using finicky toothpicks to tent the wrap. It involves creating an air pocket inside the plastic wrap instead of wrapping the cake closely. You create a dome over the cake filled with air, sealed snugly so the cake remains fresh, safe from bacteria that can cause it to spoil or air that makes it go stale.

To perform this trick, place the cake or cupcakes on a plate or in a wide enough bowl, then wrap the plastic wrap around the bowl or plate with the roll vertical so you have plenty of wrap standing above the cake and its precious frosting. Pull the tall wrap up to a point, then twist and knot the point and let it drop. The trapped air will cause it to fall into a dome so nothing touches your cakes.