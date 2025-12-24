We Ranked This Trader Joe's Gummy Candy As Worst, And It's Clear Why

Trader Joe's offers many name-brand dupes that are often better than the original. But the chain is also famous for novel products that have garnered viral acclaim, from dips and spreads to countless snacks. Trader Joe's gummy candy selection offers the same mixed bag of classic and unique. We tasted and ranked 9 gummy candies according to taste and texture, looking for standout fruity sweet flavors and soft, delicately chewy consistencies. However, the clear loser of the bunch was Trader Joe's Fruit Jellies Candy, a relatively new debut.

The jellies in this TJ's boxed offering are round discs covered in coarse sugar, coming in cherry, pear, mango, and peach flavors. As far as texture goes, they represented the slightly toothsome yet soft consistency of a jelly candy. The sugar coating gave a nice crunchy contrast, but even the best texture couldn't make up for their flavor. We wanted to give these candies points for originality, as pear isn't a flavor you see every day.

Unfortunately, when we bit into the pear gummy, we were overwhelmed by a medicinal, almost herbal, taste that made us want to spit it out. If anything, the taste bordered on licorice, but that would be putting it nicely. Even after sampling a more conventional cherry gummy, we couldn't taste fruit at all. In fact, a medicinal cherry flavor was actually the last straw.