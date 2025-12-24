The Only Type Of Pan You Should Use To Bake Shortbread Cookies
Shortbread cookies are easily one of the most underrated types of cookies out there. Their consistency is buttery and, yes, short — meaning that they crumble very easily in your mouth. Although their ingredient list is very simple — butter, sugar, flour, and salt — they are one of the easiest cookies to mess up.
One of the most common mistakes people make with shortbread is baking them on the wrong type of pan. High-quality shortbread calls for a metal pan — and only a metal pan. Metal pans heat up faster than a glass baking tray, and they cool down more quickly, too. If you bake your cookies in a glass tray, the vessel will take longer to heat up, meaning you could be putting yourself at risk for soggy, underbaked cookies rather than snappy ones. Using a metal pan instead will ensure the perfect golden color and crispness that you crave from your shortbreads.
The secret to perfectly baked shortbread
It's important to use a metal pan regardless of the shape or style of shortbread that you're making. If you're trying your hand at Scottish shortbread, for example, you'll want to use an 8-by-8-inch greased metal baking pan. That way, when you bake the shortbread, you'll get an excellent color on the edges as well as underneath. You can also use a metal baking pan if you're making a base for millionaire's shortbread, which combines the buttery cookie with caramel and chocolate.
Another trick that you can employ to get extra crisp shortbread is to double-bake your cookies. Once your cookies have just browned slightly in the oven, remove them and let them sit on the counter until they're completely cool before finishing them off in the oven. This unconventional baking tip prevents overbaking, one of the most common problems with this finicky cookie, but still gets you the toasty (not burnt) flavor you're craving.