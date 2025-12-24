The Only Type Of Pan You Should Use To Bake Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread cookies are easily one of the most underrated types of cookies out there. Their consistency is buttery and, yes, short — meaning that they crumble very easily in your mouth. Although their ingredient list is very simple — butter, sugar, flour, and salt — they are one of the easiest cookies to mess up.

One of the most common mistakes people make with shortbread is baking them on the wrong type of pan. High-quality shortbread calls for a metal pan — and only a metal pan. Metal pans heat up faster than a glass baking tray, and they cool down more quickly, too. If you bake your cookies in a glass tray, the vessel will take longer to heat up, meaning you could be putting yourself at risk for soggy, underbaked cookies rather than snappy ones. Using a metal pan instead will ensure the perfect golden color and crispness that you crave from your shortbreads.