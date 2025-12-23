5 Store-Bought Pastas That Are Made In The US

The cost of groceries just keeps on climbing, and unfortunately there does not currently seem to be any end in sight. In fact, for pasta lovers, things look like they are on their way to getting much, much worse — at least for certain brands. Currently, all products imported to the U.S. from EU countries have a 15% tariff tacked on, bringing the cost of some favorite brands up considerably. But 13 Italian pasta companies are looking at a much steeper tax set to arrive in January 2026. In September, the Commerce Department put out a proposal to punish these companies for "dumping" product with a startlingly high tax of around 92%. Added to the standard EU tariff, that totals a 107% increase in price, likely enough to remove these products from the shelves entirely.

Fortunately, while these Italian pasta tariffs may make your favorite brands disappear from your local grocery stores, there are plenty of domestic pasta producers out there. Pastas made in the U.S. will, of course, be unaffected by any of these tariffs, though it is important to note that a reduction in supply across the board could still lead to price increases. That said, it would take some outsized external factors to bring those increases anywhere near to the taxes being applied to the Italian pasta producers in question. So, if you want the best that U.S.-based pasta has to offer, look to these five brands.