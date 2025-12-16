Check Your Freezer: A Frozen Non-Dairy Dessert Has Been Recalled Due To Possible Foreign Material

On December 15, 2025, Danone U.S., through the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), announced an urgent recall of its So Delicious Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert due to its potential contamination from foreign materials. The pints might contain small stones or other objects that were inadvertently among the cashew pieces used to make the dessert. The products affected have expiration dates that occur before August 8, 2027, with UPC code 744473476138.

So Delicious' salted caramel non-dairy dessert is made from cashew milk and contains roasted cashews, coconut, and chocolate. The brand makes one of the best grocery store non-dairy vanilla ice creams as well as a wide range of other oat milk, cashew milk, and plant-based non-dairy desserts; however, this is the only So Delicious product included in the recall. Pints of the salted caramel cluster dessert with different expiration dates or UPC codes than listed above are not recalled, nor are different flavors of the brand's non-dairy frozen desserts.

Pints of the recalled ice cream were sold at retail stores across the United States, including Safeway, Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Raley's, as well as via third-party grocery sites and apps like DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Fresh. The product is packaged in a white pint container with a black lid. You can find the expiration date or best-by date along with the UPC code on the bottom of the pint container.