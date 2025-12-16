Check Your Freezer: A Frozen Non-Dairy Dessert Has Been Recalled Due To Possible Foreign Material
On December 15, 2025, Danone U.S., through the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), announced an urgent recall of its So Delicious Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert due to its potential contamination from foreign materials. The pints might contain small stones or other objects that were inadvertently among the cashew pieces used to make the dessert. The products affected have expiration dates that occur before August 8, 2027, with UPC code 744473476138.
So Delicious' salted caramel non-dairy dessert is made from cashew milk and contains roasted cashews, coconut, and chocolate. The brand makes one of the best grocery store non-dairy vanilla ice creams as well as a wide range of other oat milk, cashew milk, and plant-based non-dairy desserts; however, this is the only So Delicious product included in the recall. Pints of the salted caramel cluster dessert with different expiration dates or UPC codes than listed above are not recalled, nor are different flavors of the brand's non-dairy frozen desserts.
Pints of the recalled ice cream were sold at retail stores across the United States, including Safeway, Target, Walmart, Kroger, and Raley's, as well as via third-party grocery sites and apps like DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Fresh. The product is packaged in a white pint container with a black lid. You can find the expiration date or best-by date along with the UPC code on the bottom of the pint container.
What to do if you purchased So Delicious Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Cluster pints
In the ice cream recall notice issued by the FDA, Danone advises customers to not eat So Delicious Dairy-Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert pints. If you purchased a pint with the UPC code or expiration dates listed above, you should immediately dispose of it and then contact So Delicious directly to seek a resolution. Unlike other ice cream recalls in recent history, So Delicious has not provided information about whether that resolution will be a full refund or a replacement product.
You can reach So Delicious via its customer care line at 1-833-367-8975 from Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. You can also contact a customer service representative by filling out the contact form on the company's website. Danone has determined what issue led to this mistake in its manufacturing facilities, and has corrected it to ensure it won't happen again. So Delicious has stated via its website that you should be able to find the product on store shelves again soon.