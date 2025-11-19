Check Your Freezer: A Batch Of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Is Being Recalled For A Serious Risk

Stocking your freezer with Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is usually a nice treat, but before you take an ice cream break, you need to check the packaging, because one product is being recalled. On November 17, 2025, Jeni's issued a voluntary recall for its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars over an undeclared allergen. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall announcement, Jeni's ice cream bars may contain unlisted wheat or soy, which could pose a serious threat to people with those allergies. However, so far, no known illnesses have been reported from the product, and only one Jeni's flavor is known to be affected. So thankfully, this isn't yet a huge ice cream recall.

The recalled Jeni's Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars were shipped nationwide and sold in grocery stores. The potentially contaminated bars are from one batch, which can be identified by the batch code 25-210. The code can be found on top of the box just below the "best by" date food label. The recall stems from the inadvertent inclusion of a crunch topping from a different product when processing the ice cream bars. That topping contains wheat and soy, which the passion fruit flavor normally does not include. Images of the recalled Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars can also be found as part of the FDA recall announcement.