Check Your Freezer: A Batch Of Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream Is Being Recalled For A Serious Risk
Stocking your freezer with Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is usually a nice treat, but before you take an ice cream break, you need to check the packaging, because one product is being recalled. On November 17, 2025, Jeni's issued a voluntary recall for its Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars over an undeclared allergen. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall announcement, Jeni's ice cream bars may contain unlisted wheat or soy, which could pose a serious threat to people with those allergies. However, so far, no known illnesses have been reported from the product, and only one Jeni's flavor is known to be affected. So thankfully, this isn't yet a huge ice cream recall.
The recalled Jeni's Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars were shipped nationwide and sold in grocery stores. The potentially contaminated bars are from one batch, which can be identified by the batch code 25-210. The code can be found on top of the box just below the "best by" date food label. The recall stems from the inadvertent inclusion of a crunch topping from a different product when processing the ice cream bars. That topping contains wheat and soy, which the passion fruit flavor normally does not include. Images of the recalled Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars can also be found as part of the FDA recall announcement.
Jeni's Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars are being recalled over undeclared wheat and soy allergens
While nobody has yet gotten sick from the Jeni's recall, or at least reported it, wheat and soy allergies are both serious conditions. They are both among the most common food allergies in the country, especially in children. Symptoms of exposure to a wheat or soy allergy can include itching and hives, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, and trouble breathing. A wheat allergy could also show itself through headache and nasal congestion, while soy allergies cause eczema.
The most serious symptom of both allergies is anaphylaxis, which is life-threatening. Signs of anaphylaxis include difficulty breathing and swelling in the throat, increased heart rate, chest pain, drop in blood pressure, dizziness, and confusion. If you've consumed Jeni's ice cream bars and are showing any symptoms of an allergic reaction, you should contact your doctor, and anyone showing signs of anaphylaxis should call 911.
If you've purchased the recalled Jeni's Passion Fruit Dreamsicle Ice Cream Bars, you should throw them out or return them to where they were purchased for a full refund. If you have any further questions about the recall, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams customer service line is 614-488-3224 and is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Jeni's may also be contacted via email at contact@jenis.com.