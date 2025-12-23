This Medicine-Like Sparkling Ice Should Have Never Existed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Flavored sparkling waters are seemingly taking over the world. With so many brands on the market, it's hard to keep up; even some grocery stores are releasing entire lineups of flavored fizzy waters — have you seen Trader Joe's selection? Among the many brands and (mostly fruity) flavors, Sparkling Ice has been in the game for a long time and certainly has an established fan base. Still, perhaps there is such a thing as too many flavors. Some should have stayed only as an idea on a whiteboard. We tried a whopping 17 Sparkling Ice flavors, and one that the world could easily do without is the Starburst Watermelon.

Our taste tester likened the taste of this water to strep throat medicine, and before you think that sounds a bit harsh, they were absolutely not the only ones with that association. "It [tastes] like penicillin," said one Amazon reviewer. Another stated the flavor was "identical to children's liquid medicine from the 90s." Many lamented grabbing a 12-pack online before trying the beverage, possibly being lured by the promise of fizzy water tasting like Starburst, one of America's most popular snacks.

Another common complaint from the customers is that the beverage is way too sweet, even though the bottle proudly says "zero sugar." While that claim is technically true, the sparkling water does contain sucralose, an artificial sweetener.