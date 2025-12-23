Why Caffè Misto Is One Of The Most Underrated Drinks On Starbucks' Menu
If you've spent any time at Starbucks, you'll know the menu is extensive and ever-changing. Plenty of people only stop by for special occasions, chasing limited-time items or secret menu drinks they've seen on social media. And if you're a regular, you've probably noticed that certain beverages dominate the spotlight while others fade into the background. The Caffè Misto firmly sits in the latter category, which is a real shame.
So, what exactly is a Caffè Misto? It's a humble but silky-smooth blend of brewed coffee and steamed milk in equal parts. Sound familiar? You're not wrong. If you like no-fuss coffee drinks, you might be tempted by the flat white or a milky latte. Both are delicious options, and the Caffè Misto sits right between the two.
It doesn't have as much milk as a latte, but it has a touch more than a flat white. All three offer a dreamy blend of coffee and milk, but the Misto delivers the best ratio for those looking for an everyday go-to. It's not as intense as a flat white, yet it's more coffee-forward than a latte, without tipping into that overly milky territory. The result is a well-balanced cup and a perfect base you can easily play with.
Caffè Misto rewards drinkers who actually like coffee
One reason the Caffè Misto gets overlooked is visibility. It's one of those underrated Starbucks drinks you don't see splashed all over the board, and it's rarely promoted like the caramel-laced crowd favorites. Many customers simply don't know it exists. But this drink is worth trying if you enjoy the taste of coffee or want a mellow cup you can customize.
Start by choosing your favorite brewed coffee blend. If you like a bolder flavor, the dark roast has plenty of deep, toasty notes, while the blonde roast is lighter and easier to sip. Either way, the base of the Misto is full of character. The type of milk changes the flavor profile, too. So if you're not married to 2%, why not try nutty, creamy oat milk? It's a terrific non-dairy option that pairs best with coffee. Add a splash of vanilla or hazelnut syrup or a light dusting of cinnamon for warmth, and the Caffè Misto quickly becomes a cozy and satisfying order that'll rival any flavored latte.
Better still, it's one of the best Starbucks drinks under $5. It's technically just a brewed coffee with milk, so it's often less expensive than many other options while feeling just as indulgent. On a menu often dominated by seasonal trends and limited-time offers, the Caffè Misto feels refreshingly timeless. Its charm lies in its simplicity, and it's proof that the quietest drinks are the ones worth coming back for.