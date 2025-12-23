Why Caffè Misto Is One Of The Most Underrated Drinks On Starbucks' Menu

If you've spent any time at Starbucks, you'll know the menu is extensive and ever-changing. Plenty of people only stop by for special occasions, chasing limited-time items or secret menu drinks they've seen on social media. And if you're a regular, you've probably noticed that certain beverages dominate the spotlight while others fade into the background. The Caffè Misto firmly sits in the latter category, which is a real shame.

So, what exactly is a Caffè Misto? It's a humble but silky-smooth blend of brewed coffee and steamed milk in equal parts. Sound familiar? You're not wrong. If you like no-fuss coffee drinks, you might be tempted by the flat white or a milky latte. Both are delicious options, and the Caffè Misto sits right between the two.

It doesn't have as much milk as a latte, but it has a touch more than a flat white. All three offer a dreamy blend of coffee and milk, but the Misto delivers the best ratio for those looking for an everyday go-to. It's not as intense as a flat white, yet it's more coffee-forward than a latte, without tipping into that overly milky territory. The result is a well-balanced cup and a perfect base you can easily play with.