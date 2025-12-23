'Eat With Your Eyes' — How A Pro Chef Picks Produce For A Perfect Veggie Platter

Veggie platters are a welcome addition to any party menu. Not only are they fresh and healthy, but they also add an array of seasonal color that can brighten up the food table. If you aren't sure where to start when selecting vegetables, consider the overall presentation of the tray, or "eat with your eyes," according to Chef Eli Collins of a.kitchen+bar Philadelphia and D.C.

Tasting Table spoke exclusively with Chef Collins to get his advice on how to build a veggie platter that will wow all your friends, and it starts with picking the perfect produce. Collins suggests that you can avoid feeling overwhelmed by choices in the produce section when you "pick out what looks fresh and definitely eat with your eyes." He also recommends that you focus on the colors of the veggies you're choosing, and how they will look together on your platter, advising that "the color of the vegetable should also be bright and fresh looking," and that you should "pick some dynamic colors and just go for it."

Selecting vegetables in an array of bright, bold colors will make your veggie tray stand out. It will also showcase some of the most exciting colors of the season and make your tray come together in a balanced way. Collins shares, "I think a cohesive aesthetic will be easy to achieve if using vegetables all from the same season." You can also play with color even further by adding a variety of different types of dips to your veggie platter.