This Popular Denny's Menu Item Is In Leagues Above The Rest

Nothing sets you up for the day better than a hearty meal, and that's where Denny's excels. It's always been one of the best chains to visit for breakfast, and we're sure a lot of that has to do with spending over seven decades perfecting its bacon, hash browns, and eggs game. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that "America's Diner" also makes a mean breakfast burger that capitalizes on its biggest strengths. And yes, we're talking about the Slamburger, which we think knocks it out of the park, no pun intended.

In a ranking of 10 popular Denny's items, we gave the Slamburger our number one slot, which should say something, given that our reviewer isn't even a big breakfast burger fan. There are many things that go into making a great breakfast burger, whether it be getting the right cook on your patty or achieving the perfectly fried egg. But on both those fronts, Denny's ended up delivering thanks to its "juicy" cheese-covered patty and sunny-side-up eggs, with the yolk also adding "another layer of rich buttery notes into the mix."