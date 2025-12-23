This Popular Denny's Menu Item Is In Leagues Above The Rest
Nothing sets you up for the day better than a hearty meal, and that's where Denny's excels. It's always been one of the best chains to visit for breakfast, and we're sure a lot of that has to do with spending over seven decades perfecting its bacon, hash browns, and eggs game. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that "America's Diner" also makes a mean breakfast burger that capitalizes on its biggest strengths. And yes, we're talking about the Slamburger, which we think knocks it out of the park, no pun intended.
In a ranking of 10 popular Denny's items, we gave the Slamburger our number one slot, which should say something, given that our reviewer isn't even a big breakfast burger fan. There are many things that go into making a great breakfast burger, whether it be getting the right cook on your patty or achieving the perfectly fried egg. But on both those fronts, Denny's ended up delivering thanks to its "juicy" cheese-covered patty and sunny-side-up eggs, with the yolk also adding "another layer of rich buttery notes into the mix."
There's a lot to love about the Slamburger
Our reviewer also said the hash browns provided a nice contrasting crisp, while the brioche bun was able to hold this "big-mouth burger" together. It also helped keep things from getting too messy, even though they still would have welcomed the addition of some mayonnaise or Denny's Diner Q burger sauce. Overall, the Slamburger was a winner, and it was a thought that many online commenters have echoed.
In a Reddit thread featuring a photo of a Slamburger, a person wrote that the meal was "always my go-to for Denny's," while the original poster declared it one of the top five burgers they'd had this year. On TikTok, it was dubbed "truly delicious" by another commentator, who was "overcome with a bunch of flavors bursting all in my mouth." So, unless you live in a state that doesn't have a Denny's (in which case, we're sorry), it's probably about high time you ordered yourself a Slamburger.